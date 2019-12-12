CHRISTMAS IN SHREVE — The village is partnering with more than a dozen local merchants and organizations to host Christmas in Shreve on Saturday from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Visitors will use the special Shreve Christmas map to visit about 15 treasured locations around town including the final stop at the village hall where they’ll collect a Christmas ornament from Mayor Yvonne Hendershott. Each stop on the map will feature a holiday snack or drink, Christmas-themed crafts or shopping specials. The village will light the community Christmas tree at 6 p.m. and the local merchants will offer Christmas caroling or view a Christmas movie starting at 6:30 p.m. to end the evening. In conjunction with Christmas in Shreve, County Line Historical Society Museum, 281 N. Market St., Shreve (state Route 226) will have an extended hours (3 to 6 p.m.) after an open house noon to 3 p.m. Admission is free for all hours.



WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA — On Saturday, Dec. 14, Wreaths Across America, a national organization whose mission to "remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of Freedom," will take place at over 1,600 cemetery's nationwide, including Arlington National Cemetery. Locally, St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery located in Calmoutier, 4527 Holmes County Road 229, Fredericksburg will have a Wreaths Across America ceremony, and so will Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Both ceremonies will start at noon, followed by wreath laying. Veterans, active service members and families, and the general public are invited to attend the ceremonies. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, wreaths will be laid on the gravesites of all 38 service members at St. Genevieve’s Cemetery. At Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, wreaths have been purchased through donations and placed on each hero’s grave with the name of the veteran said out loud. Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery anticipates having over 17,000 wreaths laid this year.



TUBA CHRISTMAS — Wooster High School’s annual Tuba Christmas will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 14 at the WHS Performing Arts Center. The performance, directed by Wooster City Schools band director Doug Bennett and coordinated by Steve Thorton, is free to the public. The first Tuba Christmas was presented in 1974 in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza Ice Rink with over 300 instrumentalists. The concert was conceived by Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher and mentor William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.



CHRISTMAS OPEN HOUSE — Dec. 15: Moreland Historical Society Christmas open house will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at Moreland Church of God. The event will feature the restored sanctuary and the new basement that is nearing completion. Guests will be able to meet and talk with artist Rusty Baker. Also, a restored 1927 upright piano donated by John Schmid will be played at varying times through the afternoon. Refreshments will be provided and the event is free.



SPORTS CARD SHOW — Wooster Sports Card Show will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 at Wooster High School with free admission. For more information, call 330-669-9455.