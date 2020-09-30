A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Earwig, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, Subtronics and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Sept. 30:Sirens at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m.
Thursday:Bobby Floyd will perform in-person and virtually at 8 p.m. for the Lincoln Theatre's Backstage at the Lincoln series.
Angela Perley at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 and 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Friday:Subtronics at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
Earwig livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.
Tony Monaco Trio at Woodlands Tavern at 6 p.m.
Flippo tribute to Martin Gaye at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 5 and 8 p.m., plus livestream.
Saturday:Eli Young Band at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.
The Moonbats at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 5 and 8 p.m., plus livestream.
Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman Live from the Rambling House livestream performance at 9 p.m.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.