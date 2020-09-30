A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Earwig, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, Subtronics and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Sept. 30:

Sirens at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday:

Bobby Floyd will perform in-person and virtually at 8 p.m. for the Lincoln Theatre's Backstage at the Lincoln series.Angela Perley at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 6 and 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.

Friday:

Subtronics at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.Earwig livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.Tony Monaco Trio at Woodlands Tavern at 6 p.m.Flippo tribute to Martin Gaye at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 5 and 8 p.m., plus livestream.

Saturday:

Eli Young Band at Westland Mall Drive-In at 6 p.m.The Moonbats at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 5 and 8 p.m., plus livestream.Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman Live from the Rambling House livestream performance at 9 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.