The Wagnalls Memorial offers a new video series showing local artists working on their craft

The Wagnalls Memorial is in the tiny village of Lithopolis, about 20 miles southeast of Columbus. The 1925 Tudor-Gothic structure was dedicated to Adam Wagnalls, co-founder of publisher Funk & Wagnalls, and his wife, Anna. There's a lot to explore on the property — an ornate library, gardens and more.

The Wagnalls Memorial Foundation also typically hosts Art at the Wagnalls, an event that exposes children to art and enables adults to get an inside look at the creative process of artists. COVID concerns prevented this year's in-person event from happening, so Wagnalls used grant money to instead create a series of videos highlighting Central Ohio artists talking about their disciplines.

For those who've thought of using this pandemic as a time to tap a creative vein, check out these three Wagnalls videos below about a local blacksmith, painter and ceramicists. Maybe it'll be the push you need to try out a new form of expression.