The psychedelic guitarist and recent Matador signee has a new single, 'Chismiten,' and a trippy video to complement the jam

Last year, before a performance at Ace of Cups, we told you about Niger's Mdou Moctar, a Tuareg guitarist best known for starring in “Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai,” a Tuareg take on Prince’s “Purple Rain.”

On the album Ilana: The Creator, Moctar showcased his psychedelic, Saharan desert blues, complete with Black Sabbath riffs and finger-tapping techniques the guitarist learned from watching Van Halen videos on YouTube.

Now, Moctar and his band — bassist and producer Mikey Coltun, drummer Souleymane Ibrahim, and rhythm guitarist Ahmoudou Madassane — are back with a killer new single, "Chismiten," from a forthcoming full-length on new label home Matador Records. “The song is about how people in a relationship lose their sense of self, they become jealous and envious of others,” Moctar said in a press release. “It is not about one specific person, but about all people in the world. I turn to Allah for guidance not to be that person.”

Check out the video for "Chismiten" below, which features animated illustrations by artist Robert Beatty and cellphone footage shot in Niger, including wedding performances by the band, markets in Niamey and Agadez and more.