In advance of Saturday's Austin City Limits performance, rising British singer pens charity song featuring Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Natalie Hemby and Jason Isbell

In January, we spoke to Yola about her breakout year of 2019, which saw the British singer and songwriter perform alongside Kacey Musgraves, Mavis Staples and Dolly Parton and earn four Grammy nominations. Plus, her cover of Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" got an endorsement from Sir Elton himself.

“I’ve enjoyed the ability to talk about things that I previously very purposefully kept quiet, [thinking] no one wanted to hear my point of view. The whole point was for me to be voiceless. ... Just by talking about your experience in a way that is easy to understand, you can light a fire under people who previously felt silenced. That makes it so much easier to talk about,” Yola said at the time, and the singer is now using her remarkable voice and growing platform to inspire other Black women through a fantastic new song, "Hold On."

“‘Hold On’ is a conversation between me and the next generation of young black girls. My mother’s advice would always stress caution, that all that glitters isn’t gold, and that my Black female role models on TV are probably having a hard time. She warned me that I should rethink my calling to be a writer and a singer," Yola said in a press release. "But to me that was all the more reason I should take up this space. ‘Hold On’ is asking the next gen to take up space, to be visible and to show what it looks to be young, gifted and Black.”

"Hold On" features Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby — members of the Highwomen — on backing vocals, Sheryl Crow on piano and Jason Isbell on guitar. Producer Dave Cobb recorded the song during Highwomen sessions at RCA’s Studio A. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the track will be donated to MusicCares and the National Bailout Collective.

Yola will appear on Austin City Limits on Saturday (Oct. 10). Listen to "Hold On" below.