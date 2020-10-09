Including the seasonally appropriate 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' now available on Netflix
Netflix
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original)
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Hulu
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
Oct. 11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
Oct. 12
The Swing Of Things (2020)
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
Amazon Prime
Oct. 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers
Terminator: Dark Fate
Oct. 10
Jack And Jill
Oct. 13
Evil Eye
Nocturne
Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing
Oct. 15
Halal Love Story
Playing With Fire
Disney+
Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2
X2