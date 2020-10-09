Andy Downing Editor, Columbus Alive @andydowning33

Friday

Oct 9, 2020 at 10:34 AM


Including the seasonally appropriate 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' now available on Netflix

Netflix

Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) 
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) 
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball

Oct. 15
A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Hulu

Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12
The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season 
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Helstrom: Complete Season 1

Amazon Prime

Oct. 9
Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers 
Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 10 
Jack And Jill 

Oct. 13
Evil Eye
Nocturne

Oct. 14
A Most Beautiful Thing

Oct. 15
Halal Love Story 
Playing With Fire 

Disney+

Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2
X2