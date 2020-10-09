Including the seasonally appropriate 'The Haunting of Bly Manor,' now available on Netflix

Netflix

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original)

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Hulu

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

Amazon Prime

Oct. 9

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers

Terminator: Dark Fate

Oct. 10

Jack And Jill

Oct. 13

Evil Eye

Nocturne

Oct. 14

A Most Beautiful Thing

Oct. 15

Halal Love Story

Playing With Fire

Disney+

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2

X2