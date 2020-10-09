Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, July 21, Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls, ticket prices TBA, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.

Michael Stanley & the Resonators present "Stage Pass" Revisited, March 7, Akron Civic Theatre, $63.50, $50.50, $38.50 at 330-253-2488 at Ticketmaster.com.

Craig Morgan, Feb. 7, Canton Palace Theatre, $44.50, $54.50, $65.50, $75.50 at CantonPalaceTheatre.org and 330-454-8172.

Kidz Bop, July 19, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, Cleveland, ticket prices TBA, on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com.