The two poets will participate in a Zoom conversation tonight at 7 p.m.

Yesterday Maggie Smith was in Brooklyn, New York, and beginning this weekend she'll swing through, in order: Florida, Chicago, Cleveland and Pittsburgh before concluding this current run with a stop in Alexandria, Virginia.

And Smith will manage all of this all without leaving her Bexley home. (Ah, the joys of virtual book release tours in the age of COVID-19.)

But for today, at least, the poet and writer will actually be broadcasting from the city she's meant to address, as she celebrates the release of new memoir Keep Moving by joining friend and fellow poet Saeed Jones in a Zoom conversation at 7 p.m. today (Thursday, Oct. 15). The release is hosted by Smith's local bookshop, Gramercy Books, and those interested in "attending" can click here to reserve a virtual spot.

As Smith noted in a Facebook post, attending online events amid the coronavirus is not without its perks. "The wonderful thing about virtual events is anyone can come," she wrote, "and wear pajamas!"