Including the Netflix premiere of the Aaron Sorkin-directed 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' which stars Eddie Redmayne, Michael Keaton, Sacha Baron Cohen and more

Netflix

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original)

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film)

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Hulu

Oct. 16

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

Fuck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Amazon Prime

Oct. 16

Time (2020)

What the Constitution Means to Me

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love

Disney+

Oct. 16

Clouds

Meet the Chimps

The Right Stuff Episode 3