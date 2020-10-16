Including the Netflix premiere of the Aaron Sorkin-directed 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' which stars Eddie Redmayne, Michael Keaton, Sacha Baron Cohen and more
Netflix
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original)
The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film)
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Hulu
Oct. 16
The Painted Bird (2019)
Oct. 17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Oct. 18
Friend Request (2016)
Oct. 19
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
Fuck That's Delicious: Complete Season 4
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
Oct. 22
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Amazon Prime
Oct. 16
Time (2020)
What the Constitution Means to Me
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love
Disney+
Oct. 16
Clouds
Meet the Chimps
The Right Stuff Episode 3