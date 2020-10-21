A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Marcy Mays, Colin Gawel, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Oct. 21:.The Drowsy Lads at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Thursday:Heritage Music Festival: Thumpdaddy Band livestream at 6 p.m. via the King Arts Complex.
Colin Gawel and Marcy Mays on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
Sideline at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m.
Friday:MojoFlo at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.
12th Annual Guided By Voices Appreciation Night on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.
Angela Perley livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.
Phil Clark & Bobby Floyd at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 8 p.m.
Jesse Henry at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday:Flippo tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Aderly at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Christina Myles at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m
Sunday:Dirty Heads at Westland Mall Drive-In at 5 p.m.
Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.
Oh Freedom II: The Soul of Freedom at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 2 p.m Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m., plus livestream.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.