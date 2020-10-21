A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Marcy Mays, Colin Gawel, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Oct. 21:.

The Drowsy Lads at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.

Thursday:

Heritage Music Festival: Thumpdaddy Band livestream at 6 p.m. via the King Arts Complex.Colin Gawel and Marcy Mays on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Sideline at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m.

Friday:

MojoFlo at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.12th Annual Guided By Voices Appreciation Night on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Angela Perley livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.Phil Clark & Bobby Floyd at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 8 p.m.Jesse Henry at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Flippo tribute to Nancy Wilson and Cannonball Aderly at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7:30 p.m., plus livestream.Christina Myles at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m

Sunday:

Dirty Heads at Westland Mall Drive-In at 5 p.m.Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band at Woodlands Tavern outdoors at 6 p.m.Oh Freedom II: The Soul of Freedom at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 2 p.m Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview outdoors at 7 p.m., plus livestream.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.