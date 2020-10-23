This fascinating feature centers on a surfboard that traversed 5,000 miles of ocean

You wouldn't think the story about a surfboard completing a 5,000 mile journey from one end of the Pacific Ocean to the other would have a connection to still-very-landlocked Columbus, but here we are.

A new feature published by Sports Illustrated, the legacy publication with arguably the worst site on the internet (seriously, it's a barely navigable mess of pop-up videos and auto-play advertisements), traces the unlikely connection between Doug Falter, a Columbus-born mechanic who lost his surfboard while riding the waves in Hawaii, and Giovanne Branzuela, a 38-year-old teacher who later purchased it from a fisherman after the board washed ashore in the Philippines.

Author Greg Bishop writes:

An ocean away, Carlson could not believe the image on his phone, like a sign from the surf gods. No way, he thought, unable to suppress the deepest of laughter born from cosmic coincidence. The board he saw—the board that the fisherman had found and that the teacher had purchased—looked almost exactly like the one Falter had lost in the surf off Waimea Bay. He did a quick search. If it was true, this would mean the board had traveled something like … 5,000 miles? Across the Pacific? Intact? Not sinking into the abyss?

Carlson messaged his friend. “You’re not going to believe this …”

