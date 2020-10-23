Including original Netflix miniseries 'The Queen's Gambit'

Netflix

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix Original)

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Hulu

Oct. 23

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

Amazon Prime

Oct. 23

Mirzapur Season 2

Oct. 26

What To Expect When You're Expecting

Oct. 27

Battle Los Angeles

Oct. 29

Soorarai Pottru

Disney+

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2

Once Upon a Snowman

The Right Stuff Episode 4