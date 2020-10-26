Adam Granduciel and Co. recently debuted the new song on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

In a 2014 interview, War on Drugs singer and songwriter Adam Granduciel discussed the late-night drives that helped to shape the songs on breakout album Lost in the Dream.

"I made a lot of decisions driving around at night in my van, which is the best way to listen to [the music]," he said. "I'd just listen to the songs and think about all the things in my life that were bothering me, like, 'Man, when am I going to stop feeling so nervous all the time? When am I going to stop shaking?'"

The same anxious, propulsive sounds surfaced on the band's last album, A Deeper Understanding, from 2017, and carry through to new song "Ocean of Darkness," which the group debuted during a recent socially distanced performance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

On the song, Granduciel, sporting a "VOTE" ballcap, sings about getting caught in the crossfire, feeling misunderstood and fading away into darkened waters, the emotions in his words running counter to the surging music, which exerts a life-raft-like pull throughout. Give it a listen in the video below.