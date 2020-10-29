The Japanese animation studio's YouTube channel provides an inside look at the whimsical space

Previously, the Studio Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan, didn't allow visitors to take photos or videos. But now, during this pandemic, the creative minds that brought us animated films like "Spirited Away" are offering virtual tours through the museum's YouTube channel.

The main hall, below, is as good a place to start as any if you're looking to escape to a magical world on this gray, dreary day. Or maybe this cheery fresco painting. You can't go wrong, really.