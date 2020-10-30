The single is the first released off of the musician's long-in-the-works solo album, 'Chariot in Reverse,' which is due early in 2021

Sam Corlett has never been one to rush things musically.

In previous project Maza Blaska, songs could gestate for years before finding release, a tendency that has carried over into Corlett's solo work. The musician started work on forthcoming album Chariot in Reverse (due early in 2021) years back, and on Facebook she wrote that new single "Under Color," out today, has undergone a similarly lengthy evolution. "I've been working on this recording for the past few years, putting it into drawers and pulling it back out again," she wrote in mid-October, "and I can't wait to set it free."

Well, that day has finally come. Give "Under Color" a listen below.