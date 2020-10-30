Including the second season of 'The Mandalorian' debuting on Disney+
Netflix
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Nov. 1
60 Days In Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
Nov. 2
Prospect
Nov. 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mother (Netflix Film)
Nov. 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
Nov. 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
Hulu
Nov. 1
Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 - 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 - 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 - 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds (2009)
3 Ninjas (1992)
A Christmas Solo (2017)
A Nanny For Christmas (2010)
A View to a Kill (1985)
Alien Nation (1988)
Antwone Fisher (2002)
Article 99 (1992)
Beerfest (2006)
Big Daddy (1999)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Bourne Identity (2002)
The Bourne Supremacy (2004)
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
Breathless (1983)
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Broadcast News (1987)
Children of the Corn (2009)
Christmas in Compton (2012)
Christmas in Vermont (2016)
Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)
The Christmas Tale (2005)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Dead Presidents (1995)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)
The Expendables (2010)
The Expendables 2 (2012)
The Expendables 3 (2014)
Firewalker (1986)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
Foxfire (1996)
From Russia with Love (1964)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
The Horse Whisperer (1998)
Hud (1963)
I Heart Huckabees (2003)
I Spy (2002)
Johnny Mnemonic (1995)
Jumping the Broom (2011)
The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Knocked Up (2007)
The Last Waltz (1978)
License to Kill (1989)
Little Giants (1994)
Live and Let Die (1973)
The Living Daylights (1987)
Lord of War (2005)
Lost in Space (1998)
Love Hurts (1990)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
Maverick (1994)
Moonraker (1979)
Mr. Majestyk (1974)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
The Net (1995)
Next Day Air (2009)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)
Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)
Pacific Heights (1990)
Paws P.I. (2018)
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)
Platoon (1986)
The Prestige (2006)
Ronin (1998)
School Dance (2014)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Universal Soldier (1992)
W. (2008)
Wanted (2008)
The Waterboy (1998)
Wetlands (2019)
Wild Hogs (2007)
Wild Things (1998)
Working Girl (198)
The World Is Not Enough (1999)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Nov. 3
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander (2019)
The Assault (2019)
Nov. 4
Blue Story (2020)
Nov. 5
Braking for Whales (2020)
Amazon Prime
Oct. 30
Truth Seekers Season 1
Oct. 31
I'll See You In My Dreams
Nov. 1
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
America's Founding Fathers Season 1
America's Untold Story Season 1
A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Before We Die Season 1
Boyz N' The Hood
Breathless
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Season 1
Country Strong
Crime 360 Season 1
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Delicious Season 1
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jamestown Season 1
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Lost Worlds Season 1
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Season 1979
Naked Hustle Season 1
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Stockholm Season 1
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1
The Restaurant Season 1
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want to Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
W.
Wall Street
Water for Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
Nov. 3
General Commander
The Assault
Nov. 4
Blue Story
Disney+
Oct. 30
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1
The Right Stuff Episode 5