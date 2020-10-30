Including the second season of 'The Mandalorian' debuting on Disney+

Netflix

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Nov. 1

60 Days In Season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson's Creek Seasons 1-6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub's Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa's Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire Season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath Seasons 1-3

Little Monsters (1989)

M'entends-tu? / Can You Hear Me? Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Mile 22

Ocean's Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show Season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

Nov. 2

Prospect

Nov. 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

Nov. 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

Nov. 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Documentary)

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

Hulu

Nov. 1

Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1

Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1

Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 - 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 - 5

Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1

Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special

Malaysia Kitchen: Special

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4

Skins: Complete Series

Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 - 3

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1

12 Rounds (2009)

3 Ninjas (1992)

A Christmas Solo (2017)

A Nanny For Christmas (2010)

A View to a Kill (1985)

Alien Nation (1988)

Antwone Fisher (2002)

Article 99 (1992)

Beerfest (2006)

Big Daddy (1999)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breathless (1983)

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Broadcast News (1987)

Children of the Corn (2009)

Christmas in Compton (2012)

Christmas in Vermont (2016)

Christmas on Holly Lane (2018)

The Christmas Tale (2005)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Dead Presidents (1995)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

The Dog Who Saved Christmas (2009)

The Expendables (2010)

The Expendables 2 (2012)

The Expendables 3 (2014)

Firewalker (1986)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Foxfire (1996)

From Russia with Love (1964)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

Hud (1963)

I Heart Huckabees (2003)

I Spy (2002)

Johnny Mnemonic (1995)

Jumping the Broom (2011)

The Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Knocked Up (2007)

The Last Waltz (1978)

License to Kill (1989)

Little Giants (1994)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Lord of War (2005)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love Hurts (1990)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Maverick (1994)

Moonraker (1979)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

The Net (1995)

Next Day Air (2009)

Octopussy (1983)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Once Upon a Time at Christmas (2017)

Pacific Heights (1990)

Paws P.I. (2018)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2009)

Platoon (1986)

The Prestige (2006)

Ronin (1998)

School Dance (2014)

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street (2007)

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

Thunderball (1965)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Universal Soldier (1992)

W. (2008)

Wanted (2008)

The Waterboy (1998)

Wetlands (2019)

Wild Hogs (2007)

Wild Things (1998)

Working Girl (198)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Nov. 3

The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12

General Commander (2019)

The Assault (2019)

Nov. 4

Blue Story (2020)

Nov. 5

Braking for Whales (2020)

Amazon Prime

Oct. 30

Truth Seekers Season 1

Oct. 31

I'll See You In My Dreams

Nov. 1

28 Days Later

A Christmas Movie Christmas

A Christmas Switch

A Majestic Christmas

America's Founding Fathers Season 1

America's Untold Story Season 1

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo Season 1

Arizona Whirlwind

Article 99

As Good As It Gets

Before We Die Season 1

Boyz N' The Hood

Breathless

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Season 1

Country Strong

Crime 360 Season 1

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Dead Poets Society

Deja Vu

Delicious Season 1

Did You Hear About The Morgans?

Firewalker

Hawkeye and the Last of the Mohicans Season 1

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jamestown Season 1

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Lost Worlds Season 1

Marrying Father Christmas

Me, Myself & Irene

More Than A Game

Mr. Majestyk

Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Season 1979

Naked Hustle Season 1

Next Day Air

Platoon

Rock N' Roll Christmas

Romancing The Stone

Ronin

Silverado

Step Up

Stockholm Season 1

Thank You For Smoking

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show Season 1

The Insider

The Iron Lady

The Jewel Of The Nile

The Last Waltz

The MotorTrend 500: NASCAR Heads West Season 1

The Restaurant Season 1

The Sapphires

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3

The X Files: I Want to Believe

Twilight

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

W.

Wall Street

Water for Elephants

You Got Served

Zookeeper

Nov. 3

General Commander

The Assault

Nov. 4

Blue Story

Disney+

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1

The Right Stuff Episode 5