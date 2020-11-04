The Canadian band debuted the fist-pumping, indie-rock anthem on Stephen Colbert's election special last night

Perhaps you heard about the election that happened yesterday, in which a former reality TV star looked to secure a second term as U.S. president while battling against a former vice president. To the surprise of no one, the outcome is yet to be determined.

Another thing also happened last night. For the first time in forever (*cue Frozen voice*), Canadian indie-rock act Arcade Fire attempted to inspire its neighbors to the south with a new song, "Generation A." "I can't wait/Too little, too late," Win Butler sings, which is either uplifting or depressing, depending on your current mood and/or how recently you've looked at the needle.

Give it a watch and listen below.