A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Bigfoot, The Worn Flints, Tab Benoit, El Camino Acid and more.
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Nov. 4:Bobby Floyd Trio at Natalie's Worthington at 8 p.m.
Thursday:Golomb, Bigfoot (duo) and Sam Brown on the Ace of Cups patio at 7:30 p.m. My One and Only at Natalie's Worthington at 8 p.m.
Friday:Steven King and Corey Landis on the Ace of Cups patio at 7:30 p.m.
Bad Habits at Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
El Camino Acid livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.
Tony Monaco Trio at Woodlands Tavern at 6 p.m.
Saturday:Woosley Band livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.
The Worn Flints at Natalie's Grandview at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.
Flippo at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview at 7 p.m., plus livestream.
The Blue Cats at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday:Tab Benoit at Woodlands Tavern at 5 & 8 p.m.
