A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Bigfoot, The Worn Flints, Tab Benoit, El Camino Acid and more.

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Bobby Floyd Trio at Natalie's Worthington at 8 p.m.

Thursday:

Golomb, Bigfoot (duo) and Sam Brown on the Ace of Cups patio at 7:30 p.m. My One and Only at Natalie's Worthington at 8 p.m.

Friday:

Steven King and Corey Landis on the Ace of Cups patio at 7:30 p.m.Bad Habits at Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.El Camino Acid livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.Tony Monaco Trio at Woodlands Tavern at 6 p.m.

Saturday:

Woosley Band livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.The Worn Flints at Natalie's Grandview at 6 & 8:30 p.m., plus livestream.Flippo at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band at Natalie's Grandview at 7 p.m., plus livestream.The Blue Cats at Natalie's Worthington at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday:

Tab Benoit at Woodlands Tavern at 5 & 8 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.