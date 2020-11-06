Ripe

NEWPORT MUSIC HALL, 1722 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

Details: The seven members met as students at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, formed a band and were booking gigs just two weeks later. Their music is a mashup of soul, jazz, funk and jam, according to the website Live for Live Music.

Doors open: 7 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $17, or $20 on Friday

G. Love & Special Sauce

A&R MUSIC BAR, 391 NEIL AVE.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

Details: The bluesy trio from Philadelphia will release its latest album, "The Juice," on Friday. In an interview with New York radio station WAXQ, G. Love (aka Garrett Dutton) called the title track "my knee-jerk reaction to where our country is at right now."

Doors open: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $35

Phil Clark & the Soul

NATALIE’S MUSIC HALL & KITCHEN, 945 KING AVE.

Contact: 614-436-2625, nataliesgrandview.com

Details: The central Ohio band mixes blues, gospel, jazz R&B and rock.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Friday

Tickets: $12 to $15

Yola

A&R MUSIC BAR, 391 NEIL AVE.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

Details: The British-born singer is touring to promote her latest album, "Walk Through Fire," which was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys.

Doors open: 6 p.m. Sunday

Tickets: $19.50, or $22 on Sunday

The Black Pumas

NEWPORT MUSIC HALL, 1722 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

Details: Adrian Quesada and Eric Burton form the funk-rock duo from Austin, Texas. The show originally was scheduled for the A&R Music Bar but has been moved to the Newport; tickets bought for the A&R show will be honored.

Doors open: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: $19.50, or $22 on Tuesday

Ace of Cups

2619 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-262-6001, www.aceofcupsbar.com

• Rock Potluck: The 15th (and final, the organizers say) event will take 40 musicians from 40 different bands and create eight groups for one night of fly-by-the seats-of-their-pants performances.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $5

Alrosa Villa

5055 SINCLAIR ROAD

Contact: 614-636-1982, www.alrosavilla.com

• Buckeye Throwdown Fest: Conviction, Pray for Sleep and Outsider Heart will throw down.

Doors open: 6 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $12, or $15 on Saturday; $3 surcharge for age 20 and younger

Express Live

405 NEIL AVE.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

• McGuffey Lane: Folks of a certain age who fondly recall the country-rock band’s performances at campus-area venues might enjoy this show, billed as a Zachariah’s Red Eye Reunion.

Doors open: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tickets: $20

Natalie’s Coal-Fired Pizza and Live Music

5601 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-436-2625, www.nataliescoalfiredpizza.com

• Randy Mather Quartet: The longtime central Ohio saxman and his ensemble will perform a tribute to the music of Dexter Gordon.

Showtime: 8 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: $10 to $12

Newport Music Hall

1722 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-461-5483, www.promowestlive.com

• Mike Gordon: The bass player, a founding member of Phish, has put together a band for a short but intense 13-show, 15-day tour starting in Ithaca, New York, and ending in Seattle.

Doors open: 7 p.m. Monday

Tickets: $25, or $28 on Monday; $50 for premium seating

Rumba Cafe

2507 SUMMIT ST.

Contact: 614-268-1841, www.columbusrumbacafe.com

• Sammy Miller and the Congregation: The jazzy New York City band has performed with Wynton Marsalis, Lady Gaga, Queen Latifah and Beyonce.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Monday

Tickets: $10

Skully’s Music-Diner

1151 N. HIGH ST.

Contact: 614-291-8856, www.skullys.org

• Nadiem: The rapper is bringing his Exception tour to town.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Tickets: $15; $5 surcharge for age 20 and younger

Woodlands Tavern

1200 W. 3RD AVE.

Contact: 614-299-4987, www.woodlandstavern.com

• Jeremy Pinnell: The hard-touring country musician from Northern Kentucky is having mercy on his fellow musicians by kicking off his 19-show, three-week-long "The Band Needs a Break" tour at the Woodlands.

Showtime: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Tickets: $10

