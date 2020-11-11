A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Trying, Noble Vices, Bloodthirsty Virgins and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Thursday, Nov. 12:

Bloodthirsty Virgins, Amy Turn Sharp and Marcy Mays on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.Sydney McSweeney at the Lincoln Theatre at 7 p.m. for the Backstage at the Lincoln series.

Friday:

Noble Vices and Sweet Teeth on the Ace of Cups patio at 7:30 p.m.Trying livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 9 p.m.Litz at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m.Miir livestream from the Rambling House at 9 p.m.

Saturday:

Last Youth at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.