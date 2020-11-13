Casey Cooper of the Receiver releases more music from his instrumental project

In June, Casey Cooper's moody instrumental project, CoastalDives, released a six-song EP digitally and on cassette through New Motion Records. Today, Cooper, who's one half of sibling duo The Receiver, is releasing more CoastalDives music via a collaboration with electronic artist Henry Blaeser.

Cooper and Blaeser previously teamed up on a split 7-inch, “Divey / I Stay” (Terrible Cloud Records), and today they're releasing the track "Ghost II" via vaporwave label No Problema Tapes out of Chile. It's a thick, haunting track with Blaeser's skittering beats atop CoastalDives' warm, dream-like synths. Give it a listen below, and check out CoastalDives' other music, including the soundtrack to Jennifer Reeder's short film "Dunes," on Cooper's Bandcamp.