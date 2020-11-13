Including 'I Am Greta,' the new Hulu documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg
Netflix
Nov. 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)
The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 15
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hometown Holiday
Survivor Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
Nov. 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
Nov. 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
Nov. 18
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
Nov. 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
Hulu
Nov. 13
I Am Greta
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik (2020)
Nov. 14
The Dictator (2012)
Nov. 15
12 Pups of Christmas (2019)
A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)
A Nice Girl Like You (2020)
Cartel Land (2015)
Christmas Crush (2019)
Nov. 16
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)
Nov. 17
Soul Surfer (2011)
Nov. 18
No Man's Land: Complete Season 1
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam (2020)
McQueen (2018)
Nov. 19
For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet (2020)
Amazon Prime
Nov. 13
Alex Rider Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984
James May: Oh Cook Season 1
The Ride
Nov. 14
The Dictator
Scrubs Seasons 1-9
Nov. 15
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
Nov. 18
Body Cam
Disney+
Nov. 13
The Mandalorian – Episode 3
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom
The Right Stuff – Episode 7
Inside Pixar
One Day At Disney - Episode 150
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword