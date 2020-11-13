Including 'I Am Greta,' the new Hulu documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg

Netflix

Nov. 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

Nov. 15

A Very Country Christmas

America's Next Top Model Seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor Seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

Nov. 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

Nov. 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business Season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

Nov. 18

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)



Nov. 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

Hulu

Nov. 13

I Am Greta

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere

Law & Order: SVU: Season 22 Premiere

Station 19: Season 4 Premiere

Sputnik (2020)

Nov. 14

The Dictator (2012)

Nov. 15

12 Pups of Christmas (2019)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

A Nice Girl Like You (2020)

Cartel Land (2015)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Nov. 16

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss (2018)

Nov. 17

Soul Surfer (2011)

Nov. 18

No Man's Land: Complete Season 1

Big Sky: Series Premiere

Body Cam (2020)

McQueen (2018)

Nov. 19

For Life: Season 2 Premiere

Amulet (2020)

Amazon Prime

Nov. 13

Alex Rider Season 1

American Horror Story: 1984

James May: Oh Cook Season 1

The Ride

Nov. 14

The Dictator

Scrubs Seasons 1-9

Nov. 15

12 Pups Of Christmas

Christmas Crush

Nov. 18

Body Cam

Disney+

Nov. 13

The Mandalorian – Episode 3

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom

The Right Stuff – Episode 7

Inside Pixar

One Day At Disney - Episode 150

Petra: City of Riches

Ultimate Viking Sword