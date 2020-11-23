GCAC and Can't Stop Cbus made a new app highlighting public art in Columbus neighborhoods

If, like many, you're trying to limit the time you spend out and about in the city during this pandemic, but you love to discover public art in Columbus, you may want to check out the new Cbus ArtWalks app.

Through a collaboration between the Greater Columbus Arts Council and Can't Stop Cbus, this new app uses data from the Columbus Makes Art Public Art database to guide users to outdoor and indoor art throughout the city, organized by neighborhood. The app features about 1,000 photos and descriptions of pieces, but that collection will grow via the user submission function.

ArtWalks also organizes some of the art into collections, such as a tour of Columbus African-American Sculptors.

Download the new Cbus ArtWalks app for iOS or Android at www.columbusmakesart.com/public-art.