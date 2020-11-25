Alive's columnist takes a spin through the late artist's home in a new essay for Columbus Monthly

Artist Aminah Robinson's home and studio has been preserved and converted into an artist residency where "the floors still bear her glazed pastiche of paint splatters and knick-knacks," writes Scott Woods in a new essay penned for Columbus Monthly.

Opening with a lament that the city did nothing to preserve artist Elijah Pierce's barbershop, which was razed to make room for a parking garage, Woods goes on to explore the forces that stepped in to make sure Robinson's house didn't fall victim to a similar fate. "None more directly than Robinson herself," Woods writes, noting that the artist left her home and its contents to the Columbus Museum of Art upon her death in 2015.

After moving through the home's lower level, Woods proceeds to the second floor and Robinson's writing room, where he most strongly feels the late artist's creative presence.

"Not much bigger than a walk-in closet, the space is where she would go to journal or listen to music, and is the space most left in its original state," Woods writes. "Going through the records on hand (again, a fraction of her original miscellany), I noted a nice blend of Beethoven, Dvorak, Ellington and Scott-Heron. The art in the room consists mainly of the work of other artists she acquired or traded with. Jammed with displays of her paintbrushes, quill pens and thimbles, it is the room that has the greatest impact on a visitor, that feels most like a creative spirit’s place of power."

Read the whole essay here at Columbus Monthly.