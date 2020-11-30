The New Pornographers debut album was released in 2000

In June 2001, I traveled alone to Vancouver from Akron to see Radiohead perform at Thunderbird Stadium. While exploring downtown on one of the nights before the concert, I randomly happened upon a New Pornographers show at Richard's on Richards, an experience that has stuck with me as much as that Radiohead gig.

At that point, I'd heard and loved the New Pornographers song "Letter From an Occupant" (if you haven't listened to it before, stop reading and scroll to the bottom of this post immediately), but I knew little else about the band or the rest of its 2000 debut, Mass Romantic. I quickly remedied that, purchasing the album after the show and revisiting it regularly throughout the years.

Recently, Alive contributor Chris DeVille took a fond look back at the record for Stereogum on the occasion of its 20th anniversary, and it still kills me that albums I consider formative are now getting the retrospective treatment. Death comes for us all, I guess.

"It’s the kind of all-killer no-filler debut that many bands aspire to but few can muster," DeVille writes. "I cannot emphasize enough how much fun it is, and how hard the band sledgehammers every beat and note. Both sides of the hyphen in 'power-pop' are an understatement."

It's easy to get a sense of what he's talking about from songs like this: