The live-in-studio version of Sharon Udoh's 2013 song is part of the Columbus Foundation's recently wrapped Songs for the Community project

Back in October, the Columbus Foundation kicked off an initiative called Songs for the Community, a series of videos featuring 10 local artists performing 10 songs. Participating musicians included Paisha Thomas, Dr. E, Talisha Holmes, Counterfeit Madison, UCelli and more.

Check out the full Songs for the Community YouTube playlist, and below, watch Counterfeit Madison perform "It's Like Magic" at Secret Studio. The song comes from the band's 2013 album, Opened and Shut, and this live version features Sharon Udoh on piano, Andrew Sais on guitar, Adam Hardy on bass and Seth Daily on drums. Last year, Udoh received an artist residency award from the Wexner Center.