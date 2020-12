Pastor Kenneth Copeland gets a head-banging reinvention

Texas televangelist Kenneth Copeland recently attempted to "exorcise" COVID-19 from the United States via a fire and brimstone sermon.

It did not work.

The diatribe did, however, provide guitarist Andres Antunes with perfect source material for a viral mash-up in which he marries his metallic guitar riffs with Copeland's biblical bellowing.

Watch the video, which has now amassed more than 650,000 views, below.