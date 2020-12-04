The venue's YouTube channel features performances from previous livestreams

Recently, the Rambling House began livestreaming concerts from its stage, inviting artists like Sumbuck, Miir, Vanessa Jean Speckman, Micah Schnabel, the Cordial Sins and others to perform for virtual audiences, with ticket purchases going to local musicians, sound engineers and videographers.

The video and audio from these performances are top-notch — see for yourself at the venue's YouTube channel, which features clips from previous livestreams. We're partial to these two, below. The first comes from Caroline Louise, aka Carly Fratianne, who also performs with Alive Bands to Watch alums Souther and wyd. In this livestream excerpt, Fratianne debuts a new song, "Real Love."

Below that you'll find a killer performance of the song "Filthy Cash" from Micah Schnabel. The track comes from the Two Cow Garage musician's superb 2019 solo album, The Teenage Years of the 21st Century.