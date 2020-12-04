The new comedy/drama from director Luke Greenfield works half of the time (unless you're a pessimist, in which case it falls short half of the time)

There’s a moment early in “Half Brothers” that made me actually LOL, a moment that hints at the promise of what could have been.

The movie’s main character, Renato (Luis Gerardo Méndez), the head of a successful Mexican aviation company, arrives in the U.S. and is picked up at the airport by an earnest female rideshare driver. After noting his accent and asking where he’s from, she responds excitedly to his answer: “The ziplining down there is amazing!” When Renato replies that he does not, in fact, zipline, the driver is incredulous. “What? Well, why do you live in Mexico then?”

The humor shines in moments like this, when the movie is flipping cultural prejudices like a low-key “Borat.”

“Half Brothers” opens with a young Renato and his father (Juan Pablo Espinosa) playing together with a radio-controlled airplane. Soon after, Mexico falls into economic collapse and Renato’s father migrates to the United States to better support his family.

When we flash to the modern day, Renato is a highly successful businessman struggling to connect to his own misfit son. After news arrives that his now-estranged father is in poor health, Renato travels (reluctantly) to the U.S. to visit, only to learn of the existence of his half-brother, Asher (Connor Del Rio). Their dying father has brought the siblings together for an elaborate road trip. Hilarity and tragedy ensue.

Director Luke Greenfield brings his experience helming such slapstick, slapdash comedies as “Let’s Be Cops” and “Role Models” to the affair.

And that comedic half of “Half Brothers” is the one that works best. This even though Méndez and Del Rio, despite their efforts, have a comedic chemistry unlikely to spawn future buddy movies.

While better suited to comedy, Greenfield, working from a script by Eduardo Cisneros and Jason Shuman, interjects a serious and often sad backstory tracing the journey Renato’s father makes to the U.S. and his attempts to return home to his family. Despite some meaningful depictions of the immigrant journey, these scenes would be better suited to a more straightforward melodrama.

There’s a warmth here that’s commendable, but with a pandemic raging and this movie actually opening in theaters this weekend, I can gladly tell you to wait on it.