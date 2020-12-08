The Nashville musician and Columbus ex-pat, who will livestream a show from Natalie's Grandview on Wednesday, talks about navigating the pandemic and recording a new album

Last Thursday was an anomaly for Tim Easton. For only the second time since March, when the spread of coronavirus shut down music venues across the country, Easton played songs in front other people, taking the stage at Isis Music Hall in Asheville, North Carolina.

Of course, it wasn’t completely normal. The space, Easton said, only held 20 to 30 masked patrons spread throughout the room, and the closest audience members were seated far from the stage. Prior to the show, Easton had to walk around Asheville listening to his own songs on YouTube just to make sure he remembered the lyrics.

But still, it was a show. And it felt good.

“[The venue] called me three months ago and said, 'Would you like to come and play a show?’ And I was like, wow, when does a venue call you and ask you to come and play? So I said, ‘Yes, of course. I would love to play a show.’ And then the election happened, and the numbers got worse as far as the virus is concerned. I was ready for the show to be canceled right up until the day before,” Easton said by phone the day after the show. “They were socially distanced, masked shows, but it's difficult, because a lot of people point fingers and think you shouldn't be doing that even. … But thank God for super music fans — people that reach out and help you get by.”

Easton, a Nashville singer-songwriter, Columbus ex-pat and former Haynes Boy who normally visits his old stomping grounds a few times a year, played one other pandemic show in front of a socially distanced audience at Natalie’s, and he’ll return to Natalie’s Grandview on Wednesday, Dec. 9, for an 8 p.m. performance, though this time the show will be livestream only and presented by the Ohiolina Music Festival. (The virtual event is a pay-what-you-want affair, with all contributions going toward the artist, Natalie’s and video/audio production costs.)

Aside from those rare performances, Easton has been livestreaming sets from home — a situation for which he felt oddly prepared. “I've been busking on social media in my living room because I was a street musician for seven years, so I reverted back to that, just playing for a tip jar and trying to uplift people rather than worry about making a living,” said Easton, who also launched a Patreon page in January, which has helped pay the mortgage. “It's really satisfying for me, and hopefully for the patrons, too. It keeps me at work. I deliver a new song on the first of every month … and a couple of extra ones here and there.”

Easton has been productive during the pandemic, too. In fact, he has a new album, You Don’t Really Know Me, in the can. It’s a full-band record produced by Brad Jones and Robin Eaton and featuring some of his Nashville buddies, with most of the songs written in 2020. “It’s kind of a love letter to the fans of independent troubadours,” said Easton, who hopes to release the album next summer.

While Easton has enjoyed spending more time with his daughter and fewer days on the road, he plans to do a “driveway barbecue tour” next spring and summer, featuring small, outdoor shows that suit him just fine.

“Twenty people at a barbecue is legit; you just pass the tip jar, and there's no overhead, so it actually works out better. Some of us folkies are probably in a good position to continue working. There’s going to be a resurgence of people playing house shows,” he said. “We’re just trying to all support each other and make it through together. I get to busk in my living room, but think about all the people that work sound and do all the different things to put big shows on the road. The crew, lighting people — they're all out of work.”

Easton has also become more active online in 2020, reaching out to others who are struggling in a year full of turmoil. Overwhelmingly, he feels a sense of gratitude to still be making music, and the creative process itself continues to excite Easton and push him forward into 2021. “Luckily, I still love to write songs,” he said.