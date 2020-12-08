We wanted a queer holiday film, but ‘Happiest Season’ broke our hearts. How did it go so wrong?

The movie “Happiest Season” made me sad.

Perhaps there was no way for director Clea DuVall to meet my expectations. Featuring Kristen Stewart and a star-studded cast, “Happiest Season” raised the hopes of queer and trans people for a heartwarming holiday flick centering on a lesbian couple.

We were sold a rom-com, but “Happiest Season” is a white-knuckle trip through holiday hetero-hell.

Before I go further, let me assure you that I do know what a holiday film is. They are shmaltzy and devoid of subtlety. In other words, they have all the raw ingredients of camp culture. I humbly submit that queer and trans creators should be able to get this genre right. In fact, we, the children of John Waters, Lily Tomlin and Wanda Sykes, have the potential to raise holiday filmmaking to new heights.

“Happiest Season” gets off to a promising start. Protagonist Abby (Stewart) reluctantly agrees to spend Christmas with the family of her partner, Harper (Mackenzie Davis). Sure, the opening scene is a bit unrealistic. Abby takes a tumble off a two-story house, but everyone knows that in a lesbian relationship you fall off the roof on the second date and rent a U-Haul on the third. The film, however, next takes a painful turn from which it never recovers.

On the drive to her parent’s house, Harper reveals that she lied to Abby about coming out to her family. She asks Abby to pretend to be single and straight so that Harper can put off telling her family that she’s gay. In the first of several baffling plot points, Abby agrees.

From there, “Happiest Season” becomes an uncomfortably realistic read of the awkwardness straight families put queer people through. In fact, straight viewers could learn something if they realized that the movie is a pretty accurate look at what they do to us. Straight audiences might find the film funny, but for anyone who can imagine being in Abby’s position, “Happiest Season” is genuinely stressful. It wants to be a comedy like “Meet the Parents” or “Father of the Bride,” but it accidentally becomes a holiday-themed horror film.

Commentators have called “Happiest Season” a gay “Get Out,” but that’s an insulting comparison. The dynamics of racism and homophobia are simply not interchangeable. Moreover, “Get Out” is well-written.

Abby’s partner, Harper, has been blamed for the problems with the film. Yes, she has terrible boundaries and difficulties telling the truth. However, the true villain of the movie is bad writing.

“Happiest Season” disobeys the most important rule of storytelling. As the protagonist, Abby is supposed to make decisions that drive the plot. Those decisions should reflect personal change as the result of emotional growth. Instead, Abby does nothing of the sort. In fact, the Roomba with which she is briefly trapped in a closet does more to propel the story forward than she does.

In the end, everyone in the film grows emotionally except Abby. That’s why the story is frustrating rather than heartwarming. Even the performances of queer icons Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy fall flat under the weight of such a fundamentally flawed script.

“Lego Batman” is a better queer movie than this.

I criticize “Happiest Season” because I love queer culture. I want queer art to be taken very seriously, above all by queer people. That’s why I am, without exaggeration, personally affronted that a queer genius like Levy was cast in a role so beneath his talents. But I also understand exactly how we got here.

Not so very long ago, queer and trans people were quite literally not allowed good movies. Under the Motion Picture Production Code, depictions of “sexual perversion” were forbidden. All queer or gender non-normative characters had to be murderous villains or dead by the end of movie. That a queer movie can now be bad just because of terrible writing is progress of a sort, but we owe each other better.

“Happiest Season” is a movie with one foot in the past and another reaching toward a queer future. It is the sort of film that might have been enjoyable in the 1990s, when it was groundbreaking for a movie to humanize queer people. As audiences, queer and trans people have outgrown those preachy films, but queer and trans creators sometimes struggle to keep up. Queer and trans writers still have stories to tell about how hard homophobia and transphobia can be, but they are under tremendous pressure to create art that is lighthearted and universally appealing.

It’s only natural we struggle to write Hallmark films when we don’t live Hallmark lives.

If you’re looking for a happy queer movie, skip “Happiest Season.” We’re not getting a decent queer holiday rom-com this year, but I’m sure we will soon. Maybe it will feature the improbably intertwined lives of a cluster of queer and trans couples, like “Love Actually” without the gross power dynamics. Call it “Love Actually Wins.” Or perhaps we’ll finally get the perfect queer successor to “Home Alone.” Personally, I hope someone gives queer novelist Casey McQuiston a movie deal, stat.

In the meantime, for an enjoyably bad queer movie that hits all the Hallmark tropes from dead parents to angelic intervention, watch “A New York Christmas Wedding.” For excellent queer and trans films that happen to be set during the holidays, fire up “Carol” and “Tangerine.” Or better yet, turn off the TV and star in your own happiest holiday season.