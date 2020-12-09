The Band to Watch livestreamed a set from the venue last weekend

Last week we told you about performances by Caroline Louise and Micah Schnabel from the Rambling House, which you should check out if you haven't. This week, we're here to tell you that Ace of Cups is getting into the livestream game.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, Alive 2020 Band to Watch Mery Steel performed to an empty room on the Old North venue's stage. The virtual show was free, but the video included a link to donate to the Ace of Cups Venmo: aceofcupscbus@venmo.com.

The full performance is up on YouTube, and while it's not the same as watching Mery Steel in person, it'll help scratch the itch. Check it out below. (After a couple of false starts, the show begins at about the 40-minute mark.)