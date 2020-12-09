A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Tim Easton, Mungbean, Sydney McSweeney and more
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Wednesday, Dec. 9:Tim Easton livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Thursday:Paul Kovac and David Mayfield livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Friday:Mungbean livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.
Jesse Henry at Woodlands Tavern at 6 p.m.
Popgun livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Saturday:Sydney McSweeney holiday show livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.