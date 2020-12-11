Take a look back through the decades with the Columbus Zoo's soon-to-retire Director Emeritus

This has been a big week in the Oliphint house. For the past 16.5 years, my wife has worked at the Columbus Zoo. By the end of today, that won't be true anymore.

Throughout those years, Jungle Jack Hanna has been a huge part of our lives, and at the end of this year, Hanna will be saying goodbye to the zoo, too, as his retirement goes into effect. (He'll retain the Director Emeritus title, though, and of course his legacy will continue at the zoo in myriad ways).

Someday I'll try to find the words to express what the past 16 years have meant to my family, and particularly how much the kindness of the Hannas has blessed us, but for now take a minute to look back at Hanna's legacy with this video the zoo produced, which pairs nicely with Julanne Hohbach's recent Columbus Parent profile of Jungle Jack.