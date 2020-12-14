There's no shame in continuing the celebration

I'm not done celebrating Columbus Crew SC's dominant 3-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in MLS Cup on Saturday. Yesterday, I watched every post-game speech, every celebratory hug, every champagne-soaked moment that showed up in my social media feeds. I urge you to do the same, and embrace the joy of this moment, which comes at the end of a long, tough year.

Another good way to celebrate? Watching this video of highlights from the game, which briefly shows how good the Crew were in this match, coming in as near-unanimous underdogs due to star players Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos being sidelined, and defying the odds with grit, hustle and some dazzling foot skills. Following those highlights are about five minutes of celebration (because why not keep celebrating?) and some comments from Caleb Porter.