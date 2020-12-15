'Do You Hear What I Hear' gets a psychedelic candy coating courtesy Andy Clager and Co.

While plugging away on a new full-length due out next year, Alive 2020 Band to Watch Son of Dribble took a breather to record and release a holiday tune.

Given Son of Dribble's penchant for out-there antics and oddball sounds, the band's approach is more straightforward than you'd expect, though still a far cry from Bing Crosby. Drummer Vicky Mahnke provides a marching-band beat for guitarist Darren Latanick's sliding and strumming, while Andy Clager's echoey vocals give the whole thing a slightly psychedelic vibe. “We want our songs to have a certain amount of pop,” Clager said earlier this year, and this one delivers.

Stream the song below, then head to Bandcamp to grab it as a free download.