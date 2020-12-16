A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Damn the Witch Siren, Zakk Jones Trio, Gabrielle Solange and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Dec. 16:

Zakk Jones Trio livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Thursday:

Damn the Witch Siren livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 9 p.m.Gabrielle Solange & Friends livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Friday:

2020 Rewind livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.The Floorwalkers holiday livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Urban Jazz Coalition ivestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band Christmas show livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.