The online auction, which coincides with James Thurber's 126th birthday, closes today at 1:15 p.m.

In the midst of a challenging 2020, literary institution the Thurber House has been forced to seek out new fundraising opportunities, which is the impetus behind its first-ever James Thurber birthday flash auction.

The auction, which opened yesterday and runs for 24 hours (final bids need to be in by 1:15 p.m. today), includes items such as a live painting done at an event TBD by Richard Duarte Brown (Alive's Best Artist of 2020), a 3D acrylic collage by Hani Hara and a Thurber House ghost hunting package guided by paranormal investigator James A. Willis.

All proceeds from the auction, which coincides with the humorist's 126th birthday, will help sustain Thurber House operations as it works to stay operational through the pandemic.