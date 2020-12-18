Travis Irvine's campy holiday horror film screens at Studio 35 tonight, or stream it at home

Tonight at 8 p.m., comedian, filmmaker and former gubernatorial candidate Travis Irvine is hosting a socially distant screening at Studio 35 for "Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas in the Dark." Which, of course, is the sequel to “Coons! Night of the Bandits of the Night.”

Cast and crew will provide live commentary, along with free posters and other prizes. Tickets available here.

In late 2017, Alive editor Andy Downing documented the making of Irvine's campy film, including an unforgettable scene depicting "eight dead, frozen raccoons that were lined up on a bench in the backyard of the Irvine family home in Bexley on a recent Friday. Wrapped in plastic shopping bags, the critters initially resembled a row of frozen turkeys, a placid visual that quickly dissipated as Irvine unsealed the bags, revealing a team of mangy, matted raccoons, each curled in the fetal position, mouth at a grimace. Most had a paw raised to the eyes, as if shielding themselves from bright sun. 'This is what they look like when they know they’re going to die,' he said."

The official plot summary for "Killer Raccoons! 2!" goes like this: "On a cold Christmas Eve, former mild-mannered college student Casey Smallwood is released from prison after serving 10 years for underage drinking. Eager to get out of town, he plans to meet his longtime pen pal on a train to Washington, D.C., but after the holiday express enters the winter wilderness, it’s hijacked by an angry gang of domestic terrorists and highly intelligent, government-trained raccoons! Not one to back down from a raccoon fight, Casey joins forces with a porter on the train to fight the terrorists and help bring down a top secret, raccoon-controlled, military laser satellite!"

"We're asking people to be like raccoons and wear a mask and wash their hands," Irvine said of tonight's screening, but for those who aren't comfortable visiting theaters yet, the movie is also available to stream. Check out the trailer below for an idea of what you'd be getting into.