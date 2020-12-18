Including the season finale of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+
Netflix
Dec. 18
Guest House (2020)
Home for Christmas: Season 2
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Sweet Home
Dec. 20
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)
Dec. 21
The Con Is On (2018)
Dec. 22
After We Collided (2020)
London Hughes: To Catch a Dick
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
Dec. 23
The Midnight Sky
Your Name Engraved Herein
Hulu
Dec. 18
The Hero (2017)
Dec. 21
NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
Dec. 22
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
Dec. 23
Someone Marry Barry (2014)
The Little Hours (2017)
Amazon Prime
Dec. 18
Blackbird (2020)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Amazon Original Special)
Dec. 23
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
Sylvie's Love
HBO Max
Dec. 18
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner)
Dec. 19
Wendy
Dec. 20
I Used To Go Here
Dec. 23
Squish, Season 1
Disney+
Dec. 18
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)
Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory's Reef Cam
Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World
The Mandalorian: "Chapter 16" (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale