Including the season finale of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+

Netflix

Dec. 18

Guest House (2020)

Home for Christmas: Season 2

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher's Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Sweet Home

Dec. 20

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum (2019)

Dec. 21

The Con Is On (2018)

Dec. 22

After We Collided (2020)

London Hughes: To Catch a Dick

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

Dec. 23

The Midnight Sky

Your Name Engraved Herein

Hulu

Dec. 18

The Hero (2017)

Dec. 21

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

Dec. 22

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

Dec. 23

Someone Marry Barry (2014)

The Little Hours (2017)

Amazon Prime

Dec. 18

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt (Amazon Original Special)

Dec. 23

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

Sylvie's Love

HBO Max

Dec. 18

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (The Wedding Unplanner)

Dec. 19

Wendy



Dec. 20

I Used To Go Here



Dec. 23

Squish, Season 1

Disney+

Dec. 18

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (S1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (S1)

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory's Reef Cam

Extras - Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach's World

The Mandalorian: "Chapter 16" (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - Winter Finale