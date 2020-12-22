Ohio ex-pat takes time off, goes back to school and collaborates with LCD Soundsystem musicians on the Waitresses' holiday classic

Last time we checked in on former Columbus resident Ahmed Gallab, aka Sinkane, he'd just released Lost Tapes, a collection of demos, instrumentals and other unreleased rarities.

Yesterday, Sinkane provided another life update, along with a new Christmas song. Gallab recently went back to school in New York to pursue a master's degree in composition, and for one of his final projects, he had to record and mix a song. Gallab chose the holiday tune "Christmas Wrapping" by the Waitresses.

"It started out as a simple idea but then quickly snowballed into a friendly, family affair," Gallab wrote. "At first it was just Nancy Whang (LCD Soundsystem) singing lead and playing some piano and synths. Then, Nick Millhiser (Holy Ghost!) played drums. Money Mark (The Beastie Boys) played Moog. I sent the track Pat Mahoney (LCD Soundsystem)... Him and his wife Roxane ended up on this as well... And, as always, Jas Walton and Jordan McLean from Antibalas on the horns."

The end result is a pretty great rendition of the tune. Check it out below.