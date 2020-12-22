From potential replacement names for Columbus to the load of crap that is QAnon, here are the most-visited Lists of the past year
1. The List: Other options for renaming Columbus
2. The List: The Short North Food Hall dress code quiz
3. The List: Eyebrow-raising Twitter posts from the Columbus deputy chief
4. The List: Ranking the Columbus food trucks at which to best arm yourself
5. The List: Other upstart Columbus businesses the North Market should incubate
6. The List: Ranking recent legislation Columbus City Council has passed curbing police powers
7. The List: Forecasting DeWine's future COVID-19 press conferences
8. The List: Six reasons QAnon is a load of crap
9. The List: Possible Republican responses to the Larry Householder arrest
10. The List: Reasons Gov. DeWine should bar Jack Windsor from future press conferences