From potential replacement names for Columbus to the load of crap that is QAnon, here are the most-visited Lists of the past year

1. The List: Other options for renaming Columbus

2. The List: The Short North Food Hall dress code quiz

3. The List: Eyebrow-raising Twitter posts from the Columbus deputy chief

4. The List: Ranking the Columbus food trucks at which to best arm yourself

5. The List: Other upstart Columbus businesses the North Market should incubate

6. The List: Ranking recent legislation Columbus City Council has passed curbing police powers

7. The List: Forecasting DeWine's future COVID-19 press conferences

8. The List: Six reasons QAnon is a load of crap

9. The List: Possible Republican responses to the Larry Householder arrest

10. The List: Reasons Gov. DeWine should bar Jack Windsor from future press conferences