The musician's take on 'Hard Candy Christmas' arrives just in time for the season

Dolly Parton is rightfully getting a lot of shine as of late.

The musician recently released a new memoir, "Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics," as well as a new Christmas special on CBS, which led to this wonderful Ringer profile from Rob Harvilla. Then there was the much-publicized $1 million the musician donated to Moderna in April to help fund research into a COVID vaccine. The vaccine has since been deemed a success and was recently approved for wide distribution by the CDC.

So, while there's never a bad time to celebrate Parton's contributions, both musical and otherwise, now seems like a particularly good opportunity.

Enter Amber Coffman, formerly of Dirty Projectors, who recently released a true-to-the-original take on Parton's bruising holiday classic "Hard Candy Christmas."

Give the song a listen below.