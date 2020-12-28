Hillary Jones' 'A Very Merry Quarantine Christmas' compiles holiday songs from Brian Baker, Mukiss, Joe Camerlengo, Mungbean, Trying and more. Plus, a Christmas EP from Mery Steel.

"'Twas the ninth month of the pandemic, and all through the town, musicians were stirring and making great sounds," reads the description of A Very Merry Quarantine Christmas, a new Columbus holiday compilation. "Tearful and bummed from missing shows all year, they pulled together to spread some winter cheer."

Spearheaded by Nothin's Hillary Jones (aka Rusty Bones, aka Larry TV), this 17-track album features original songs and covers of holiday classics by Columbus bands, with Jones providing five tracks herself. Other contributing artists include Joseph Anthony Camerlengo ("Silent Night"), Trying ("I'll Be Home for Christmas"), Mukiss ("25th of the 12th"), Brian Baker ("Christmas at the Zoo"), Son of Dribble ("Do You Hear What I Hear?") and more. Check it out below, via Bandcamp.

Also, for another dose of Columbus Christmas music before the year ends, check your preferred streaming service for a new holiday EP from Mery Steel. Let it Snow! features the titular track, "The Christmas Song" and "White Christmas."