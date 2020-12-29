Joe Camerlengo and Courtney Hall wrap up their multi-year journey covering "Sgt. Pepper's" as a noise duo

Before Sgt. Peppercorn's virtual Beatles marathon commences on New Year's Eve, we've got some twisted, Fab Four-inspired music for you.

Back in 2017, on Valentine's Day, musicians and now-married-couple Joe Camerlengo and Courtney Hall started recording noisy lo-fi covers of the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band using mostly fuzz bass and drums. The pair, who also record together as Classical Baby, finished the tracking over the next two Valentine's Days, and this year they put the final touches on the album during COVID-19 shutdowns.

SGT by "The Shtty Btles" came out on Christmas Day via Bandcamp. Camerlengo refers to it as "a disturbed disgrace that represents all of our shared Valentine's experiences." Give it a listen below.