In October, the Bascinets songwriter quietly released a great four-song EP, 'Real Hat'

The Bascinets broke our hearts and left for Chicago soon after Alive named the group a 2019 Band to Watch, but we're not holding it against them, and neither should you.

In August, the indie-pop act released an excellent new record, Social Music, and in October, singer/guitarist Tristan Huygen, who helms the Bascinets with Nick Wellman, quietly released a solo EP, Real Hat. For fans of the Bascinets and/or good music in general, don't sleep on these four tracks below. Then maybe we can lure them back to Columbus.