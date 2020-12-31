Ring in New Year's Eve with these new streaming options, including the new horror series '30 Coins' on HBO Max

Netflix

Dec. 31

Supervized

Jan. 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2

Headspace Guide to Meditation

The Minimalists: Less Is Now

Monarca: Season 2

What Happened to Mr. Cha?

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can't Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

Jan. 2

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3)

Jan. 5

Gabby's Dollhouse

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words

LA's Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3

Jan. 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina

Surviving Death

Tony Parker: The Final Shot

Jan. 7

Pieces of a Woman

Hulu

Dec. 31

Bayou Caviar (2018)

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest: Special (ABC)

Fire Force: Season 2, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

1900 (1977)

1900 (Extended Cut) (1977

A Night at the Roxbury (1998)

American Gigolo (1980)

Arachnophobia (1990)

The Arrival (1996)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002)

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery (1997)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

Bad Company (2002)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (2007)

Blood Diamond (2006)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Blow (2001)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Breakdown (1997)

Broken Arrow (1996)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Bully (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Constantine (2005)

The Cooler (2003)

The Core (2003)

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011)

Cujo (1983)

Dance Flick (2009)

Date Night (2010)

Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Presidents (1995)

The Dead Zone (1983)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

The Duff (2015)

Enemy at the Gates (2001)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Footloose (1984)

Frankenstein and the Monster From Hell (1974)

Frozen (2010)

The Gift (2000)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Haunting (1999)

Hell or High Water (2016)

Hondo (1953)

Hot Shots! (1991)

How Do You Know (2010)

In & Out (1997)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Internal Affairs (1990)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last of the Mohicans: Director's Cut (1992)

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)

Like a Boss (2020)

The Longest Yard (1974)

Look Who's Talking (1989)

Look Who's Talking Now (1993)

Look Who's Talking Too (1990)

Lost in Space (1998)

Love And Basketball (2000)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

The Mexican (2001)

More Than a Game (2008)

Mousehunt (1997)

My Best Friend'S Girl (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum (2006)

Paycheck (2003)

The Peacemaker (1997)

Places in the Heart (1984)

Poseidon (2006)

Pride (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Push (2009)

The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Regarding Henry (1991)

The Relic (1997)

The Rules of Attraction (2002)

Salt (2010)

Save Yourselves (2020)

Selena (1997)

Shrek (2001)

The Sons of Katie Elder (1965)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Star Kid (1998)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Starman (1984)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift (1990)

Super Dark Times (2017)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Truman Show (1998)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War (2007)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Young Adult (2011)

Jan. 5

Boruto: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Viz)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Vanderpump Rules: Complete Season 8 (Bravo)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Amazon Prime

Dec. 31

Supervized

Jan. 1

1900 (1977)

A Night At The Roxbury (1998)

Arachnophobia (1990)

Bloody Sunday (2002)

Broken Arrow (1996)

Brothers (2009)

Chaplin (1992)

Cloverfield (2008)

Coneheads (1993)

Confessions Of A Shopaholic (2009)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb (1964)

Escape From Alcatraz (1979)

Eve's Bayou (1997)

Face/Off (1997)

Frankenstein And The Monster From Hell (1974)

Girl Most Likely (2013)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Gun Duel In Durango (1957)

Gunfight At The O.K. Corral (1957)

In & Out (1997)

Jazz (2001) (PBS Documentaries)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Last Of The Mohicans (1992)

Legion (2010)

Like A Boss (2020)

Love The Coopers (2015)

Major League (2015)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986)

Places In The Heart (1984)

Premonition (2007)

Pride (2007)

Push (2009)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Ride Out For Revenge (1958)

Salt (2010)

Signed, Sealed, Delivered (2013) (Hallmark)

Signs (2000)

Soul Food (1997)

St. Elmo's Fire (1985)

Starman (1984)

Star Trek Beyond (2016)

The Brass Legend (1956)

The Brothers Mcmullen (1995)

The Cooler (2003)

The Devil's Own (1997)

The Firm (1993)

The Interview (2014)

The Legend Of Bagger Vance (2000)

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Peacemaker (1997)

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Sons Of Katie Elder (1965)

The Town (2010)

The Truman Show (1998)

Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)

Vampire In Brooklyn (1995)

Virtuosity (1995)

Walking Tall (1973)

War

When A Man Loves A Woman (1994)

Where Hope Grows (2015)

Wonder Boys (2000)

Ancient Civilizations of North America: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Baby Looney Tunes: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Beecham House: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Bringing up Bates: Season 1 (Up Faith & Family)

Changing Body Composition through Diet and Exercise: Season 1 (The Great Courses)

Commandments: Season 1 (Topic)

Dexter: Seasons 1-8

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders: Season 1 (PBS Masterpiece)

Simply Ming: Season 14 (PBS Living)

Texas Metal: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

The Universe : Season 1 (History Vault)

Jan. 6

Mighty Oak (2020)

Jan. 7

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Disney+

Jan. 1

700 Sharks

Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!

Great Shark Chow Down

Mega Hammerhead

Mr. Popper's Penguins

The Wolverine (2013)

Earth to Ned: Episodes 11-20

Beyond the Clouds: A Firm Handshake

HBO Max

Dec. 31

The Champ, 1979

Conan Without Borders

Jan. 1

12 oz. Mouse, Seasons 1 & 2

42nd Street (1933)

All the President's Men (1976)

Apple & Onion, Season 1B

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman (1974)

Batman Begins (2005)

Batman Beyond

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker (2000)

Batman: Bad Blood (2016)

Batman: Death in the Family (2020)

Batman: Hush (2019)

Batman: The Animated Series

Blade (1998)

A Better Life (2011)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Check It Out! with Steve Brule

Chinatown (1974)

Codename: Kids Next Door

The Color Purple (1985)

The Conjuring (2013)

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Craig of the Creek, Season 2

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Dim Sum Funeral (2009)

Ed, Edd n Eddy

El Amor No Puede Esperar (aka Love Can't Wait) (2021)

Happy Feet (2006)

The Electric Horseman (1979)

Escape from New York (1981)

The Exorcist (1973)

Flashpoint (1984)

The General's Daughter (1999)

Gossip Girl

Green Lantern (2011)

Green Lantern: The Animated Series

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy

Happily N'Ever After (2007)

Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White (2009)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

He Said She Said (1991)

Heaven Help Us (1985)

The Infamous Future (2018)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

The Jellies

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

Kong: Skull Island (2017)

Little Con Lili (2021)

Loiter Squad

Ma (2019)

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1983)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

March of the Penguins (2005)

Margaret (2011) (Extended Version)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Miss Firecracker (1989)

Mulholland Dr. (2001)

Mystic River (2003)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D (2012)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

The Notebook (2004)

Ocean's 8 (2018)

Ocean's Eleven (2001)

Ocean's Thirteen (2007)

Ocean's Twelve (2004)

Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985)

Piter (2021)

The Producers (1968)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Ready Player One (2018)

Revenge Of The Nerds (1984)

Revenge Of The Nerds II: Nerds In Paradise (1987)

Revenge Of The Nerds IV: Nerds In Love (2005)

Rollerball (2002)*

Se7en (1995)

Shallow Hal (2001)

Snowpiercer, Season 1

A Star is Born (2018)

Superman: Doomsday (2007)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman Returns (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

The Three Stooges (2012)

TMNT (2007)

Tom Goes to the Mayor

The Trouble With Spies (1987)

Underclassman (2005)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Van Wilder: Freshman Year (Extended Version) (2009)

Walk of Shame (2014)

Warrior, Seasons 1 & 2

Willard (1971)

Worth Winning (1989)

You Can Count on Me (2000)



Jan. 2

The High Note (2020)



Jan. 4

30 Coins, Series Premiere