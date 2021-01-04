For his new album, the elder Earle records songs written by his son, Justin Townes Earle, who died in August

Justin Townes Earle died in August after reportedly ingesting cocaine that had been unknowingly laced with fentanyl. The singer, songwriter and guitarist's death followed a long, public struggle with substance addiction — a battle with which the youngster's father, the musician Steve Earle, is also intimately familiar.

As a means of grieving the loss, the elder Earle recently joined his band, the Dukes, in recording a number of songs written by his son. The songs are collected on new album J.T., which started streaming today, Jan. 4, on what would have been Justin's 39th birthday.

“I made this record, like every other record I’ve ever made… for me," Steve Earle wrote in the liner notes. "It was the only way I knew to say goodbye."

