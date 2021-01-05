The Upper Arlington native reflects on a long Hollywood career that includes memorable roles in 'Coal Miner's Daughter' and as Chevy Chase's foil in the National Lampoon movies

"In the five decades since D’Angelo left Upper Arlington behind — at the earliest possible opportunity, as she tells it — she has fostered an image as a rebel," Columbus Monthly contributor Peter Tonguette writes early on in a newly published profile of actress and Columbus native Beverly D'Angelo. "She blazed her trail as a singer in Canada, appeared in a rock ‘n’ roll version of 'Hamlet' on Broadway, starred in five Vacation movies, married (and divorced) an Italian duke, became, at 49, the mother to twins fathered by Al Pacino, and took parts in many so-so movies mainly distinguished by her presence. And now, in the midst of the pandemic, she’s plotting her latest project: a one-woman autobiographical multimedia show in which she will try to explain it all. In fact, I feel as though she’s done just that by the time I hang up from that initial interview — two hours after I picked up the phone."

Tonguette explores a number of these unlikely twists and turns, covering D'Angelo's failures (most notably, perhaps, the time she fell short of making the high school cheerleading squad) and successes (making her screen debut in what amounted to a walk-on role in Woody Allen's 1972 comedy "Annie Hall").

It's a long read, but worth your time.

