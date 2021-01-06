The Foo Fighters frontman calls the RC Mob/Howlin' Maggie singer a 'phenomenal all-around musician' and recalls the time Chichester almost joined the Foos

Apparently there is a magazine called Classic Rock, and the guest editor of the new issue is Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, who's maybe one of the biggest rock stars in the world?

Grohl chose the content in the new edition, which features bands like Rainbow, Parquet Courts and Bob Mould, as well as Columbus treasure Happy Chichester, who's known for his solo releases and his former stints in Royal Crescent Mob and Howlin' Maggie.

In the magazine, Grohl talks about his 1987 introduction to RC Mob through his girlfriend at the time, and buying the band's Spin the World album while working at Tower Records in Washington, D.C. "There were a couple of songs on that record that are two of the most beautiful songs I have ever heard in my life," Grohl writes, describing Chichester as "a phenomenal all-around musician." "I went to see them play at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., and when he got up and sang those songs, I'm not kidding it was almost like hearing Stevie Wonder in a small club."

Grohl goes on to sing the praises of Howlin' Maggie and a more recent Chichester tune, "A Man Needs an Airplane." He also describes how Happy almost joined the Foo Fighters as a guitar player in 1999.

The full story is in the print edition of Classic Rock, but you can check out Grohl's tribute to Happy via Issuu (it's on page 14). For more on Chichester, read this 2014 Columbus Monthly profile, which came as the musician was in the beginning stages of battling Bell's palsy, and this 2016 Alive story, when Happy was celebrating the 15th anniversary of Howlin' Maggie album Hyde.